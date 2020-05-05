Accessibility Links

Michelle Keegan responds to rumours she’ll replace Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice

Reports have suggested the Our Girl star could be set to take on the team captain role recently vacated by Willoughby

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 rumours - Michelle Keegan

Michelle Keegan has rubbished reports suggesting that she is set to replace Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice, revealing that she could “officially say that’s not true”.

The Our Girl star made the comments while appearing on The One Show yesterday (4th May) – claiming that while she is a big fan of the show there was currently no truth to the rumours.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m a massive fan of the show. I love the show, I find it hilarious.,” she told Alex Jones and guest presenter Gethin Jones. “But, at the minute, no, no, that’s not true.”

Keegan emerged as a favourite to join Keith Lemon’s comedy panel show after Willoughby announced her intention to depart at the weekend, following 12 years as a captain.

And it seems unlikely that her recent comments will entirely quash the rumours – especially given she didn’t rule out a change to the current situation.

This Morning host Willoughby confirmed on Sunday that she would be leaving the show – adding that she may still make occasional appearances as a guest.

“Thank you Celebrity Juice  for 12 years of fantastic chaos… I can’t quite believe what we’ve done and how quick that time has gone,” she wrote on Instagram.

Holly Willoughby on This Morning
“Thank you to you all for watching..we’ve always had the loudest and best audiences. Also a huge thank you to ITV2 for believing in the show in the first place and for all of your support.”

