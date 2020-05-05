When is the Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft on TV?

We’ve had Bake-Off, the Sewing Bee and Flower Fight – now Channel 4 is turning arts and crafts into the next competitive sport with the Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft.

The series, fronted by Keith Lemon and Anna Richardson, challenges a new bunch of crafters each week to “create prop-like, mic-drop craft of epic proportions”. Those that make it through the first round of the episode must then create a craft for that week’s celebrity guest, who will take the winner’s creation home with them.

Here’s everything you need to know about the hobby competition and Keith Lemon’s new show, starting in May.

What is the Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft?

Channel 4’s new craft competition will see four new talented contestants enter the factory each week, tasked with crafting a “spectacular” creation during the first round of the episode. ‘Factory boss’ Keith Lemon then chooses the best three crafters to move onto the next round, based on feedback from craft experts Harriet Vine MBE and Zak Khchai, with the unlucky contestant being eliminated and their creation being destroyed.

The second half of each week will feature a celebrity guest, who commissions the remaining three crafts to create something for them. That celebrity will then choose the weekly winner, whose craft they’ll take home with them.

When is it on TV?

The competition series begins Sunday 10th May at 8pm on Channel 4.

Who hosts it?

The series is hosted by comedian Keith Lemon alongside presenter Anna Richardson.

Keith Lemon is best known for his sketch shows Bo’ Selecta! and The Keith Lemon Sketch Show, as well as presenting ITV2’s Celebrity Juice and Through the Keyhole. The comedian is also a skilled crafter – regularly posting his sketches and paintings on Instagram.

Anna Richardson currently presents Naked Attraction for Channel 4 and previously fronted factual series such as Supersize vs Superskinny, The Sex Education Show, Secret Eaters and Supershoppers.

Who is the tea lady?

The factory’s tea lady, who appears throughout the crafting competition, is Keith Lemon’s mum Pat. Pat will be delivering tea to the contestants, checking in with each of them and chatting to Keith each episode.

Pat has previously appeared in her son’s TV shows, having made a brief appearance in The Keith Lemon Sketch Show.

Which celebrities appear on the show?

A range of celebrities visit the factory to set creative challenges for the contestants, with Eamonn Holmes appearing in episode one.

Other celebrities due to appear throughout the series include comedian Katherine Ryan, The Spice Girl’s Mel B, Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp, Made in Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews and his wife Vogue Williams and DJ Nick Grimshaw.

Who are the craft experts on the show?

Quality control craft experts Harriet Vine MBE and Zak Khchai provide feedback to the contestants after each round and will help Keith “choose the three most impressive makes”.

Harriet Vine MBE is the co-founder and Creative Director of handmade jewellery brand Tatty Devine. She created Selfridges 100th birthday cake and was awarded an MBE for services to the fashion industry in 2013.

Zak Khchai is a French artist with expertise in knitting and crochet. He runs a knitting website called Zak a dit and leads regular crafting workshops.

The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft begins Sunday 10th May on Channel 4 at 8pm.