Everything you need to know about Richard and Judy’s new show, Keep Reading and Carry On

Richard and Judy have been away from our screens for quite some time, so it’s exciting to hear that lockdown has tempted them to work together again.

The married couple and former This Morning hosts are bringing their popular book club to TV again in new series Keep Reading and Carry On, which will air every night this week at 5.30pm.

Here’s your essential guide to what you can expect…

Who are Richard and Judy?

Richard Madeley and Judy Finnegan were King and Queen of daytime television long before Holly Willoughby ever met Philip Schofield. The husband and wife presenting team launched This Morning in 1988, which they starred on for more than a decade. They left in 2001 to host their own teatime chat show for C4, which was seen as a huge coup for the channel. One of their most popular segments on the show was a book club, which has carried on to this day in bookshops – the novels they recommend always fly off the shelves, and authors are keen to be on the shortlist.

Since their C4 show ended in 2009 Richard has taken on solo broadcasting projects, while Judy has mostly stayed out of the limelight.

What’s their new show about?

Richard and Judy’s Keep Reading and Carry On is an extension of their original book club.

Channel 4 is keen to celebrate the hobbies we’re still able to enjoy during lockdown, and has already given us Jamie’s Keep Cooking and Carry On, in which Jamie Oliver gave us flexible recipes, and Kirstie’s Keep Crafting and Carry On, featuring sewing inspiration from Kirstie Allsopp.

Like Jamie and Kirstie, Richard and Judy will be broadcasting from their own home, sharing their recommendations for gripping page-turners, and asking celebrity guests to give book reviews. They will also be speaking to bestselling authors like Sandi Toksvig, Graham Norton and David Walliams via the wonders of modern technology.

When’s it on?

The show will be broadcast at tea time, 5.30pm to be precise. It’s on every night this week.

Richard and Judy’s Keep Reading and Carry On starts Monday 4 May, 5.30pm on C4. To see what else is on, check out our TV Guide.