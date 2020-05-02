Accessibility Links

  4. Amanda Holden: Britain Got Talent’s live finals will “hopefully” go ahead

Amanda Holden: Britain Got Talent’s live finals will “hopefully” go ahead

The talent show judge is hoping "everything will be alright" by the time of the live finals, which were postponed to autumn due to the coronavirus crisis.

Amanda Holden has said that the Britain’s Got Talent live finals will “hopefully” go ahead this autumn.

During her Heart Breakfast show this week, the talent show judge spoke to 12-year-old contestant Fayth Ifil about the live finals, which have been postponed due to the global coronavirus crisis.

“Hopefully all this will be behind us, but I think we’ll all remember how we felt during this time,” she said. “You would imagine by the everything will be alright.”

Swindon-based Fayth impressed the judges with her performance of Tina Turner’s Proud Mary during last weekend’s episode of BGT, with Simon Cowell comparing her to the icon songstress and hitting the golden buzzer.

The teen told Amanda and her co-host Jamie Theakston that she plan to perform a song during the live semi-finals which she hopes will inspire viewers.

©Syco/Thames

“I think she has the right idea,” Amanda replied. “Some sort of anthem song that the whole nation can get behind and feel uplifted.”

The BGT live finals were originally due to take place in May, but were delayed until “later in the year” due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Amanda’s comments follow reports that the BGT live finals could take place without a studio audience to maintain social distancing rules.

All about Britain's Got Talent

News, photos, videos and full episode guide
