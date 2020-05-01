Accessibility Links

A second star-studded Disney Family Singalong is on the way

Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Michael Bublé and Christina Aguilera all performed in the first special

Disney

Looks like it’s twice upon a dream for Disney fans: the organisation have announced a sequel to their special Disney Family Singalong is on the way.

US Network ABC say viewers can expect “all-new star-studded performances, inventive at-home choreography and even more Disney magic”. No performers have yet been announced, but the broadcaster confirmed the animated Mickey Mouse will return to guide viewers through the on-screen lyrics.

The special, hosted again by American Idol host Ryan Seacrest, will air in the US on 10 May at 7pm (EDT).

Like the first special, it’s expected the Singalong will be available to UK viewers on Disney+ at a later, as yet unspecified, date. RadioTimes.com has reached out to Disney for comment.

The first special featured pop superstar Ariana Grande performing I Won’t Say (I’m in Love) from 1997’s Hercules, alongside a surprise appearance from Beyoncé, who sang Pinocchio’s When You Wish Upon a Star.

Other celebrity guests included Auliʻi Cravalho (the voice of Moana), Beauty and the Beast’s Luke Evans, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé, Christina Aguilera, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Demi Lovato, and a High School Musical cast performance.

How to watch The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II in the UK

The Singalong is expected to be available to UK viewers on streaming service Disney+ at a later date.

Disney Plus is available for £5.99 a month or £59.99 for a full year. You can also sign up for a free seven day trial.

The Disney Family Singalong

Disney
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
