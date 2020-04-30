Will there be a season 2 of Never Have I Ever on Netflix?

Netflix’s comedy-drama Never Have I Ever, co-created by Mindy Kaling and loosely based on her own high school experiences, might have only recently debuted on the streaming service, but at just 10 episodes of 20-30 minutes each, many fans of the series have already binge-watched the entire first season.

Advertisement

So naturally thoughts are turning to a follow-up… but are we going to see more from Devi, her friends and family? Here’s everything we know so far about a potential second season.

Never Have I Ever season 2 on Netflix: Is it coming back?

There’s been no official word yet from Netflix on whether Never Have I Ever will return, but fans needn’t start panicking just yet…

The first season launched on Netflix on 27th April 2020 and Netflix typically makes a decision on the future of a show no sooner than one month after the latest season has dropped.

That means that the earliest we can expect any news on season two is late May / early June.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Never Have I Ever season 2 release date

The first season of Never Have I Ever entered production in early 2019 and arrived on Netflix around a year later.

Netflix typically puts out a new season of its half-hour series – think Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Santa Clarita Diet, Grace and Frankie – every year, so the earliest we could expect a return for Never Have I Ever is spring 2021.

However, it’s worth noting that the current hiatus in TV production caused by the coronavirus pandemic could have a knock-on effect which leads to any filming being postponed, due cast and production talent being tied up in other delayed projects.

Never Have I Ever season 2 trailer

With no second season confirmed, there’s no trailer yet – obviously.

But if you’re looking for an indication of when we can expect a first look, a teaser for Never Have I Ever’s first season dropped on 19th March 2020, with a full-length trailer (below) following on 15th April. So expect your first sneak peek at season two around a month before the new episodes drop.

Never Have I Ever season 2 cast

Though there’s been no official confirmation as yet, it’d be a shocker if the entire main cast didn’t return for season tow, including…

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar

Richa Moorjani as Kamala, Devi’s cousin

Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross, Devi’s school nemesis (turned potential love interest?)

Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida, Devi’s friend

Poorna Jagannathan as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar, Devi’s mother

The series wouldn’t be quite the same without John McEnroe returning as narrator, so fingers crossed he’s back, alongside supporting cast members like Ramona Young (Eleanor Wong), Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola Torres), Niecy Nash (Dr. Jamie Ryan) and Sendhil Ramamurthy (whio plays Mohan, Devi’s father who passed away before the series began).

Never Have I Ever season 2 auditions

With season two not yet confirmed, the team behind Never Have I Ever are a way off holding auditions, but we’ll be sure to bring you the latest news on how to try out for the show as soon as pre-production begins.

ATTENTION DESI LADIES! I’m holding OPEN casting calls for leads in my new @netflix show! I’m THRILLED to have the opportunity to do this. The parts are so juicy and funny, and I’m SO excited to meet you! Full info is here! GOOD LUCK! pic.twitter.com/GGsvfa3a0c — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 12, 2019

Be warned, though: in April 2019, Mindy Kaling put out an open casting call for the first season (see above) and got more than 15,000 submissions, so any auditionees will be up against plenty of competition!

Advertisement

Never Have I Ever is streaming now on Netflix – check out our list of the best TV shows on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide