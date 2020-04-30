Arrow stars give update on Canaries spin-off series

Arrow‘s Kat McNamara, Juliana Harkavy and Katie Cassidy are still hopeful that their spin-off series, Green Arrow and the Canaries, will be picked up by a TV network.

Speaking to E! News, the superhero trio revealed that they have been waiting to hear whether the show’s pilot will be developed since the final series of Arrow ended in January.

“It’s one of those things where, with pilots, you can never tell, and in this situation, it’s even more so that you can never tell, so I’ve kind of left it all up to the universe,” said Kat McNamara.

Katie Cassidy added that the delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic are just “the calm before the storm” before the show is developed. “We’ve already shot our pilot, so in terms of picking us up, it would be nice to bring people together to entertainment them.”

Juliana said, “I like to think that we will be picked up and this is just a lovely long vacation before we work our assess off for the next fives years.”

Green Arrow and the Canaries would see McNamara reprise her role as Mia Queen, the second Green Arrow and the daughter of Arrow protagonist Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell). She would be joined by Cassidy (Laurel Lane) and Harkavy (Dinah Drake), who play the Black Canaries.

The ninth episode of Arrow’s final series, which aired on Sky One in the UK and The CW in the US, acted as a teaser pilot for the Canaries spin-off.

Green Arrow and the Canaries would be the second Arrow spin-off to be developed, after The Flash aired in 2014. In January, The CW renewed the series starring Grant Gustin for a seventh season.

Arrow is available to stream on Sky and NOW TV in the UK and The CW in the US. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide