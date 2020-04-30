When is Britain’s Got Talent back? Golden Buzzer, start time and everything you need to know

Get your golden buzzers out as Britain’s Got Talent will back on ITV in 2020 for its fourteenth series.

The reality competition, which discovered Susan Boyle, Diversity and Lost Voice Guy, has started filming the upcoming series and tickets to see the live auditions are now available.

Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming series.

When is Britain’s Got Talent’s start date?

The new series started at 8pm on Saturday 11th of April.

The audition episodes air on ITV every Saturday at 8pm.

Who are the Britain’s Got Talent 2020 Golden Buzzer acts?

We’ll keep you up to date with who has been chosen as the Golden Buzzers for the judges and Ant and Dec right here.

So far, we’ve had two Golden Buzzers confirmed: David Walliams and Ant and Dec.

David made his choice in the first week after a hugely emotional performance from Sign Along With Us.

While everyone was left in tears, David pressed his Golden Buzzer for the talented act.

In week two of the auditions, Ant and Dec rushed on to stage to press theirs for Jon Courtenay.

The Chorley comedian won over hearts with a song about his life.

Simon Cowell made his pick in week three of the auditions, with superstar singer, Faith Ifil.

The youngster performed an incredible version of Tina Turner’s Proud Mary and Simon couldn’t wait to press his buzzer for the hopeful.

Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon’s Golden Buzzers are still to come.

Who are the presenters on Britain’s Got Talent?

Britain’s favourite double act Ant & Dec are back to present the show this year. The presenters, who have hosted the talent competition since its debut in 2007, are also known for being the faces of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

This series will be Anthony McPartlin’s second year back on Britain’s Got Talent after he stepped away from his TV commitments to recover from a painkiller addiction in 2018. Declan Donnelly hosted the live shows of the twelfth series by himself.

The duo is reportedly set to sign a new £40 million deal with ITV to secure their roles on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, BGT and Saturday Night Takeaway.

When is the Britain’s Got Talent final?

ITV has not yet confirmed the date of the BGT finale, but in recent years, it took place at the beginning of June.

On account of the coronavirus pandemic, ITV announced they would be delaying the live element of Britain’s Got Talent, so we may see the finale later in 2020.

Who won the last series of Britain’s Got Talent?

Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery won the 2019 series of the reality competition with his singing skills. The 89-year-old became the oldest ever winner of BGT and has since released an album.

Magician Ben Hart came in third place on the thirteenth series and mentalist X, also known as Marc Spelmann, came in second.

Who are the judges on Britain’s Got Talent?

Music mogul Simon Cowell, actress Amanda Holden, singer Alesha Dixon, comedian David Walliams will be returning to the BGT judging panel for another year of shocking, surprising and stellar auditions.

Amanda Holden, who has been a judge on the show since 2007, reportedly signed a £3 million deal to continue on BGT for another three years at the beginning of this year.

When did the auditions taking place?

BGT’s live auditions took place in both London and Manchester over January and February. The London auditions were staged in The London Palladium, located in Soho, and the Manchester auditions were at The Lowry – a theatre in Salford Quays.

Here are the dates and times that auditions took place:

Auditions at The London Palladium:

Saturday 18 th January – 2pm

January – 2pm Saturday 18 th January – 6.30pm

January – 6.30pm Sunday 19 th January – 2pm

January – 2pm Sunday 19 th January – 6.30pm

January – 6.30pm Monday 20 th January – 2pm

January – 2pm Monday 20 th January – 6.30pm

January – 6.30pm Wednesday 22 nd January – 2pm

January – 2pm Wednesday 22 nd January – 6.30pm

January – 6.30pm Thursday 23 nd January – 2pm

January – 2pm Thursday 23nd January – 6.30pm

Auditions at the Lowry, in Manchester:

Wednesday 5 th February – 2pm

February – 2pm Wednesday 5 th February – 6.30pm

February – 6.30pm Thursday 6 th February – 2pm

February – 2pm Thursday 6 th February – 6.30pm

February – 6.30pm Friday 7 th February – 2pm

February – 2pm Friday 7 th February – 6.30pm

February – 6.30pm Sunday 9 th February – 2pm

February – 2pm Sunday 9 th February – 6.30pm

February – 6.30pm Monday 10 th February – 2pm

February – 2pm Monday 10th February – 6.30pm

How can I get tickets to the BGT live auditions?

If you want to be in the BGT audition audience for the future, you can apply for tickets at The Applause Store website, but be quick – it sells out quickly.

All tickets are free and audience members are chosen on a first-come-first-served basis. The minimum age limit is 12 years old and any children under the age of 18 must be companied by an adult.