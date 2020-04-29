Accessibility Links

Doctor Who launches Staying In the TARDIS site with weekly challenges for kids

The website includes recipes, printable colouring sheets, word searches from the vortex and more...

Doctor Who has launched a new website to encourage kids to stay at home – with activities such as recipes, printable colouring sheets and word searches.

Staying In the TARDIS aims to show that “life at home can be an adventure too” and also sees children set a weekly challenge, as well as the chance to get their hands on a few freebies.

For the first challenge, young Whovians are being asked to design their own costume for the Doctor using only clothes that they already have in their home before uploading to social media with the hashtag #StayingInTheTARDIS.

Other activities that fans are being invited to take part in include baking Dalek cupcakes, completing an Impossible Astronaut colouring in, and an Into the Vortex word search.

Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor - Doctor Who _ Season 12, Episode 10 - Photo Credit: James Pardon/BBC Studios/BBC America

There are also a range of quizzes, with fans able to find out which companion they would be and test their knowledge on subjects including the events of the recent twelfth series. They’ll also get to enjoy a series of short stories from showrunner Chris Chibnall, and writers Pete McTighe, Joy Wilkinson and Paul Cornell and various video to watch

And fans are even able to download the first issue of the Thirteenth Doctor comic series for free by using a promotional code.

All of this is available at StayingInTheTARDIS.com with new activities being added every week to keep things interesting.

Looking for other ways to keep the kids entertained?

If you're looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

