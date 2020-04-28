National Theatre at Home schedule: How to watch the free live screenings online

Quick question: fancy a trip to some of the UK’s top theatre shows without the cost, the annoying tall person sitting in front and without actually leaving the house at all? The correct answer: absolutely yes.

Then you might be pleased to learn that the National Theatre is bringing the stage to the screen, streaming a big-name show straight to YouTube every Thursday night.

In response to theatres closing amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the publicly-funded arts group has launched a new National Theatre at Home initiative over the next two months.

How can you watch? And what plays are being screened? Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch the National Theatre’s live screenings online

Each Thursday at 7pm (BST), the National Theatre will stream one play on its YouTube channel. It’s completely free to watch.

Don’t worry if you miss it: the production is available to re-watch for seven days on the same YouTube channel.

The initiative kickstarted on Thursday 2nd April, with the theatre streaming a recording of One Man Two Guvnors, featuring Gavin and Stacey’s James Corden.

What’s next on National Theatre at Home live?

Next up on Thursday 30th April is Frankenstein starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller.

National Theatre at Home schedule

The National Theatre at Home free screenings are on every Thursday, but the recording is available to watch for a week. The full schedule is:

Thursday 2nd April: One Man Two Guvnors by Richard Bean

by Richard Bean Thursday 9th April: Jane Eyre by Sally Cookson

by Sally Cookson Thursday 16th April: Treasure Island by Bryony Lavery

by Bryony Lavery Thursday 23rd April: Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare

by William Shakespeare Thursday 30th April: Frankenstein by Nick Dear based on Mary Shelley’s work

by Nick Dear based on Mary Shelley’s work Thursday 7th May: Antony & Cleopatra by William Shakespeare

Further titles are to be announced – we’ll keep you updated as soon as they are.

After the play airs, the National Theatre is also dropping a podcast featuring conversations with cast members, recorded over the web.

Erm, are these plays actually being broadcast live?

Not exactly: these are old recordings being streamed as live. No need to be concerned when you hear audience reactions and wonder how many people are crammed inside a theatre during lockdown.