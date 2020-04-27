Vote for the best Doctor Who series of the modern era – Group 6

As our search for Doctor Who’s best modern (aka post-2005 revival) series continues, our next match-up sees two Doctors’ sophomore series face off – because this time we’re pitting Matt Smith’s series six against Peter Capaldi’s series nine.

In the final round of our voting group stages, we’ll be asking fans to vote for their favourite out of these two Doctor Who series – but which will they choose? Will Matt Smith’s battles with the Silence, Gangers, Minotaurs, Cybermen and Time itself take the prize, or will Peter Capaldi’s clashes with Zygons, Daleks, rogue immortals and Time Lords squeak the victory?



Make your choice and vote now – or, if you prefer, check out our reminders of what happened in each series below.

Series 6

Starting off with a bang as fans saw the Doctor assassinated (well, not really) the twisting timeline of series 6 was a delicately arranged puzzlebox of Doctor Who storytelling.

Whether he was charging around the American desert, battling pirates, finally “meeting” the TARDIS or (in the separated second half of the series) facing nightmares, labyrinths and his own mistakes, the Eleventh Doctor was on top form throughout.

Series 9

The Twelfth Doctor’s second year of travels with Clara (Jenna Coleman) were a definite step up, offering some fan-favourite stories (including a two-part Zygon story with real-life political parallels and tour-de-force Capaldi one-hander Heaven Sent), big twists and notable guest stars including Michelle Gomez and Maisie Williams.

Now, if we can just all agree on what the Hybrid REALLY was then we’ll all go home happy.

Freshly reminded? Ready to vote? Then go ahead and click – and check back here in a week for the next stage of our ongoing Doctor Who knockout series. The race to declare the best modern series continues…

