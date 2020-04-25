Simon Cowell surprises school ahead of choir’s Britain’s Got Talent audition

One act on Britain’s Got Talent got a huge surprise on tonight’s show – when Simon Cowell made a surprise visit at their school to inform them that they would be auditioning.

Class Dynamics, a 28-strong children’s choir from Leeds with members aged between 9 and 11, had been unaware that they had been entered into the competition by their teacher Danny until Cowell showed up – and they were clearly excited to see him.

Prior to the audition one of the kids said: “It’s everyone’s dream to be on Britain’s Got Talent, it’s gone from being a dream to waking up and it’s real life,” with another adding: “No matter what happens, when you give it your all – nothing is impossible!”

Teacher Danny explained that the choir was a really mixed-ability group with lots of different confidence levels, adding that the kids would always remember the day Simon Cowell turned up at their school – with one member claiming that she’d never wash the shirt she’d been wearing ever again.

And the choir’s energetic performance of an original anti-bullying song went down extremely well with both the crowd and the judges – receiving a standing ovation and four yeses.

David Walliams said of the performance: “What a brilliant song! You performed it fantastically and you’re putting such a positive message out there – well done! Because it’s a big thing to come onto a stage like this, especially when you didn’t even know you were going to come.”

Cowell added: “When we met I said ‘are you any good’ and they said ‘yeah yeah, yeah, we’re quite good.’ Little did I know that you were going to be brilliant! This is such a strong message, we’ve never had a choir like you before, this is one of the best we’ve heard.”

