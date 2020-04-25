Accessibility Links

  4. Britain’s Got Talent contestant gets whole crowd singing along with song for his partner

Britain’s Got Talent contestant gets whole crowd singing along with song for his partner

"I want to love you everydaaaay!"

A contestant on Britain’s Got Talent prompted a mass singalong tonight – after the love song he’d penned for his partner proved a huge hit with the audience.

Hotel manager Bhim Niroula performed his catchy ditty “Sunday Morning Love You” on the show, with Ant and Dec later joining him on stage.

The chorus of the song, which contained the lyric “I want to love you everyday” was especially popular – even leading David Walliams to serenade an unimpressed Simon Cowell.

As well as proving popular with the audience, the judges were on board – with the exception of Cowell, who pressed his buzzer and looked aghast at the otherwise extremely positive reaction the performance was receiving.

Alesha Dixon said of the song, “He’s got a hit record… I actually thought the melody was sweet. It was lovely!”

Walliams added, “The British public are going to love *you* everyday” before giving him a yes – with Dixon and Amanda Holden also putting him through to the next round.

And when Simon declared that Bhim was unlikely to win the show with the song, Walliams joked “I thought you knew about music, I thought you were some kind of big player in the music business, everyone loved him!”

And as Bhim left the stage, the crowd were still singing along with the chorus – led by Walliams and the other judges.

Britain’s Got Talent continues Saturday at 8pm on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

