Talking Pictures TV channel calls on fans to “spread the word” in “difficult” times

The free-to-air television channel Talking Pictures TV has called on viewers for support and to help “spread the word” in what it is calling a “difficult” period.

Launched in May 2015, Talking Pictures TV airs mostly classic British movies and archive television 24 hours a day and has built up a loyal audience.

In a newsletter to followers, Sarah Cronin-Stanley – who runs the family-owned business alongside her father, founder Noel Cronin, and her husband Neill Stanley – explained how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has been negatively impacting on the business.

“It’s been difficult at Talking Pictures TV HQ this week,” the statement read. “As you know we rely on adverts to pay all the bills to keep us on air for you all – for free. Without adverts, we have no way of putting a shilling or two in the meter and paying for all the film rights, the transmission centre, the satellites, the cables, etc.

“With the current situation we don’t have any advertisers. There are no cruises, no holidays, no products to advertise as all the warehouses are closed, so we are grateful for any adverts we can get at the moment. In these difficult times I thought I should make you aware of the situation as sadly we don’t get a license fee to help towards the costs.”

Cronin-Stanley went on to say how is was “more important now than ever” that fans of the channel “go forth as Talking Pictures TV ambassadors and spread the word”.

“There have been some great supporters of ours on Radio Shows ringing in to make people aware of us; also newspapers and articles talking about how Talking Pictures TV is their safe haven. I know everyone appreciates the work Dad and I do for you all, but honestly if there was ever a time we needed you to campaign for us, it is now.”

TV shows like the original Van der Valk (1972-73), Rumpole of the Bailey (1978-92), Public Eye (1965-75) and Catweazle (1970-71) have all been given another airing on the channel, alongside films like A Taste of Honey (1961) and Saturday Night and Sunday Morning (1960).

Talking Pictures TV is available on Virgin (channel 445), Freeview (81), Sky (328), Freesat (306) and Youview (81).