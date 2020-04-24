Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Stephen Graham’s Peaky Blinders season 6 role postponed “indefinitely”

Stephen Graham’s Peaky Blinders season 6 role postponed “indefinitely”

Line of Duty star spoke about his long-rumoured role in Peaky Blinders, but it wasn't good news...

NEW PICTURES PRESENTS FOR ITV WHITE HOUSE FARM Pictured: STEPHEN GRAHAM as Taff. Photographer: AMANDA SEARLE This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: Patrick.smith@itv.com 0207 1573044

Stephen Graham has given an update on his long-rumoured role in Peaky Blinders, and it looks like fans might have a long wait before they see the Line of Duty star join Tommy Shelby and co.

Advertisement

Graham spoke about the mysterious role while on the Pound for Pound podcast, saying: “I was supposed to be starting Peaky Blinders but that has been put on hold indefinitely.

“Luckily I was in a really good position where I was going to go from job to job for the next three years – my agent spent a lot of time putting that together – and obviously the rug just got pulled from under our feet.”

The BBC declined RadioTimes.com‘s request for comment, but it doesn’t sound like we’ll be seeing Graham enter the Birmingham gangland fold any time soon.

Fans have wanted Graham to join the show ever since Al Capone – a character he portrayed on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire – was hinted at in Peaky Blinders season four.

Creator Steven Knight finally confirmed they were in talks to bring Graham on during an Obsessed With… Peaky Blinders podcast appearance back in summer 2019, but said he would not be playing Capone.

“Not Al Capone – I didn’t want to go west,” he explained. “Because it’s a minefield once you go into Chicago gangsters. I refer to him last series, but I didn’t want to go into that.”

Production for Peaky Blinders season six is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic along with several other major projects.

Advertisement

Peaky Blinders seasons 1-5 are currently available to watch on Netflix. Looking for your next lockdown watch? Check out our round-up of best Netflix TV series

Tags

All about Line of Duty

NEW PICTURES PRESENTS FOR ITV WHITE HOUSE FARM Pictured: STEPHEN GRAHAM as Taff. Photographer: AMANDA SEARLE This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: Patrick.smith@itv.com 0207 1573044
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

Peaky Blinders V Ep 6

Peaky Blinders Cillian Murphy shares an update on postponed season 6

Joe Cole in Gangs of London

Michael Potts Sky Atlantic's Gangs of London is brutal, bloody and action-packed

Joe Cole in Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole explains why he left the show

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 26/01/2017 - Programme Name: Bedtime Stories - TX: n/a - Episode: The Cloudspotter by Tom McLaughlin (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **Strictly Embargoed until 26/01/2017 00:00:01** Tom Hardy joins CBeebies viewers for another Bedtime Story as he reads The Cloudspotter by Tom McLaughlin. Tom Hardy - (C) BBC - Photographer: n/a

Tom Hardy has been recording more CBeebies Bedtime Stories