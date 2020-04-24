How to buy the Big Night In cover of Times Like These

The Big Night In cover of Foo Fighters’ Times Like These is now available to buy.

The charity single, which featured over twenty artists including Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Rita Ora and Anne-Marie, debuted on BBC Radio 1 yesterday afternoon.

An accompanying video for the ‘Stay Home Live Lounge’ track aired during yesterday’s Big Night In – the BBC event in aid of Comic Relief and Children in Need.

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl led the line-up of chart-topping musicians – including Ellie Goulding, Hailee Steinfeld, Jess Glynn, Rag’N’Bone Man and Sigrid – shown in the video isolating in their homes whilst recording their cameos.

All proceeds raised by the single will go towards providing essential support to vulnerable people across the UK who are impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

BBC One’s Big Night In, which featured sketches by Peter Kay, Dawn French and Catherine Tate, raised over £27 million for Children in Need and Comic Relief, who will be helping those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The track is available to stream on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon Music and Tidal. It is also available to buy on iTunes and GooglePlay.

The Big Night In is available on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.