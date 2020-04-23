Cillian Murphy and director Anthony Byrne share update on Peaky Blinders season 6

Production on the upcoming sixth series of Birmingham gangster saga Peaky Blinders might have shut down for now – but that hasn’t stopped star Cillian Murphy and director Anthony Byrne from issuing an update about the next run.

Details about the shoot, which would have been on day 23 out of 78 had all gone according to plan, was revealed during a live-streamed fan Q&A yesterday (Wednesday 22nd April), including the confirmation that a new Garrison Lane was being constructed for the series.

Cillian Murphy sent in a personal message to fans which was read aloud during the event saying, “Sending love and fortitude to Peaky fans everywhere. We will be back as soon as we can, I promise, causing chaos and knocking heads as usual.

“I want to send a special thank you to all our widely talented crew for all their hard work and their talent, for their forbearance and patience during this time.”

Meanwhile, Byrne, who also directed the most recent fifth series of the hit show, claimed that everyone involved with the drama hoped to return to filming soon – but added that it was too early to tell when production would resume.

He stated, “rest assured as soon as we can get back out filming, we certainly will!”

Possible plot developments about series 5 are yet to emerge but it was teased in January that the first episode, penned by series creator Steven Knight, would be titled Black Day.

Series 1-5 of Peaky Blinders are currently available to stream on Netflix.