“It’s Brandon vs Wang”: Viewers react to BBC Two’s University Challenge finale

Viewers would be forgiven for feeling a sense of déjà vu during last night’s University Challenge finale on BBC Two, hosted by Jeremy Paxman.

Advertisement

Just a few years on from the epic showdown between rival contestants Bobby Seagull and Eric Monkman, Monday night’s finale between Imperial College and Corpus Christi, Cambridge was all about two more quiz giants set to go head-to-head.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Cambridge’s Ian Wang, nicknamed ‘Grandmaster Wang’ for his ability to quickly identify 80s pop tunes, and Imperial’s Brandon Blackwell – a native New Yorker and veteran quizzer – had both already emerged as breakout stars in this year’s series, and the finale saw their respective (all-male) teams battle it out for the grand prize.

*BIG “FILM TRAILER GUY" VOICE* It’s the Clash of the Titans – Wang versus Brandon! Who will be victorious…? #UniversityChallenge #UniversityChallengeFinal pic.twitter.com/GqqS9cHU7T — Steve. (@stevebollig) April 20, 2020

The showdown was already being touted as “Brandon vs Wang” on social media, with viewers eager to see how they would fare against one another.

It all comes down to this #UniversityChallenge Wang v Brandon #TeamWang pic.twitter.com/kNc7FlZhO4 — James Wilcock (@James_Wilcock) April 20, 2020

“Brandon vs Wang. It’s the Foreman vs Ali of televised nerdery,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Assume everyone else is as pumped as me for #UniversityChallenge and the TV Clash of the Titans… Brandon vs Wang. It’s the Foreman vs Ali of televised nerdery. pic.twitter.com/q1yutHAjoN — Chris Parsons (@ChrisParsons274) April 20, 2020

However, the episode proved to be more of an anti-climax for some viewers…

Well this is a total anti-climax so far #UniversityChallenge — Douglas Dickie (@DouglasDickie1) April 20, 2020

Within the first ten minutes, Imperial was up by 100 points, while Corpus Christi was flailing on just -5. By the end of the episode, Imperial had triumphed with 275 points to their rival’s 105 points.

Brandon posted on Twitter shortly after the finale, praising both his Imperial teammates and Cambridge rivals, and adding that it “was wildly humbling & a great honor to meet Prof [Andrew] Wiles,” the noted mathematician who presented Imperial with their trophy.

My teammates are the GOATs. CPC-C are the most cohesive team in the modern era & would've for sure won other recent series. It was wildly humbling & a great honor to meet Prof Wiles. Receiving support like my team & I have has been truly incredible. Thx all#universitychallenge — Brandon Blackwell (@_brandon2_) April 20, 2020

Several viewers also took to Twitter to praise the episode’s unsung hero, Imperial’s team captain Caleb Rich.

Wang & Brandon being shocked by Rich's buzzer #UniversityChallenge pic.twitter.com/W4CA0hNooA — Baz Flashman (@BazFlashmans) April 20, 2020

“All eyes were on Brandon and Wang but this man Rich was on fire,” a fan posted on Twitter.

All eyes were on Brandon and Wang but this man Rich was on fire. ???????????????? Well done that man. #UniversityChallenge pic.twitter.com/Re6me2lfy4 — JanettoCornetto ???????? (@janettocornetto) April 20, 2020

Wang also took to Twitter to offer “massive congratulations to the Imperial team who gave a dazzling performance and who fully earned their win”.

In all seriousness, massive congratulations to the Imperial team who gave a dazzling performance and who fully earned their win. I'm incredibly proud of our team for making it this far and a huge thank you to everyone who's been rooting for us #UniversityChallenge — Ian Wang (@iantwang) April 20, 2020

Former University Challenge rivals Bobby Seagull and Eric Monkman have since gone on to become firm friends and even co-present TV series – could this be the start of a beautiful friendship between ‘Grandmaster’ Wang and Brandon?

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.