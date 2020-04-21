Accessibility Links

Brad Pitt cameos as weatherman in John Krasinski’s Some Good News show

"Brad, how's it looking out there?"

Screenshot, YouTube

Brad Pitt made a surprise cameo as a weatherman during John Krasinski’s latest instalment of Some Good News, a web series celebrating the positive stories to emerge during the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

In the latest episode, The Office US star said that he needed a moment to “catch [his] breath” after talking to NASA astronauts from space.

“We should do a check on the weather. Brad, how’s it looking out there?,” he said.

The video then cuts to Pitt, who sticks his head out of his own window and seems to appraise the sky, before stating, “Looks uh.. pretty good, yeah.”

The series has so far featured a wide range of celebrity guests, including Billie Eilish, Emily Blunt (Krasinski’s wife) and The Office co-star Steve Carell.

One of the episodes even featured the entire original Broadway cast of Hamilton to surprise a huge fan of the musical who couldn’t attend the Broadway show due to the pandemic.

Robert De Niro also previously cameoed as a weatherman, and it seems Pitt took some forecasting tips from The Irishman star, who also thought the weather looked “pretty good” during his segment.

Advertisement

You can watch Some Good News here. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.

