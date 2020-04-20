Vote for the best Doctor Who series of the modern era – Group 5

Five weeks in and we’re still asking fans to vote for their favourite Doctor Who series of the modern (aka post-2005) era – but which two Doctors will be battling it out this time?

Well, this week the two series going head to head are the sci-fi drama’s most recent AND one from quite a few years ago, with Jodie Whittaker’s series 12 up against Matt Smith’s series 7 (including the specials).

But which series gets your vote? Will it be the Eleventh Doctor’s final days with Amy and Rory and first adventures with Clara, taking on cyborg gunslingers, Ice Warriors, Daleks, Weeping Angels and Zygons? Or will the Thirteenth Doctor’s clashes with the Master, the Cybermen and her own mysterious past win over your heart(s)?



Cast your vote here now and have your say – or, if you prefer, check out a short summary of each series below before making your choice.

Series 7 (and specials)

Matt Smith’s final, split-up series as the Doctor was full of big moments, from the departure of longstanding companions Amy and Rory (Karen Gillan and Arthur Darvill) and the introduction of Clara (Jenna Coleman) to the smash-hit anniversary special The Day of the Doctor.

Whether he was seeking out Dinosaurs on Spaceships, horrors in northern factories, deadly small cubes or evil Snowmen, the Eleventh Doctor went out in style. Just don’t ask him to wear sand shoes.

Series 12

After a fairly standalone first series for Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor, her second run jumped into a new gear. Want some returning monsters? Here’s an army of Cybermen, a gang of Judoon and the Master for you. Keen to hold on to the socially conscious historicals? Hello to Nikola Tesla, Mary Shelley and Ada Lovelace.

Want big twists and mysteries? Meet Jo Martin’s new Doctor, and a big new backstory for the series. And with one episode still coming this winter, there may yet be more to the story…

So there you have it – two series, both alike in dignity. Vote now for your favourite, and check back here next week for the FINAL qualifying face-off…

