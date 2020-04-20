“The pressure is on us!” Beat the Chasers star Mark Labbett on how new format reverses roles

Beat the Chasers is ITV’s latest quiz show based on the award-winning format, The Chase.

The five-part game show sees the nation’s favourite quizzers team up to see if anyone can topple all five of them at once.

Host Bradley Walsh is there to pick out members of the studio audience to compete in the Cash Builder.

There, they have the chance to bank £5,000 but if they get the first question wrong, they’re out.

The contestants then have to risk it for a biscuit as they choose whether they want to play against two, three, four or all five Chasers – those who gamble their knowledge will have the chance to win up to £100,000.

Questions are then flipped between the Chasers and the contestant – if the players get a question wrong, the clock starts to tick… whoever runs out of time first is the loser.

And according to Mark “The Beast” Labbett, the tables have well and truly turned on the Chasers.

Speaking ahead of the show’s launch, he explained: “The key thing is the time advantage – the fewer Chasers they face the more of a time advantage they’ve got. Because we’re playing catch up, the pressure is always on us.”

Paul “The Sinnerman” Sinha agreed, adding: “It’s role reversal. Suddenly the Chasers are the ones under pressure. The game play is different, the strategies are different.”

And they may be a force to be reckoned with, but fellow Chaser Jenny Ryan says they have a long way to go.