Gordon, Gino and Fred try goat yoga whilst “high as a kite” in tonight’s leg of American Road Trip

The third instalment of Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip airs tonight on ITV, with the boys travelling to America’s “free-spirited and trendsetting capital” – San Francisco.

Despite Gino D’Acampo’s dodgy RV driving, the chefs make it to the home of 61 Michelin star restaurants – but head straight to “hippy high afternoon tea”, where they sample cannabis-laced tea and cucumber sandwiches (California legalised cannabis-use in 2018).

A teaser clip of tonight’s episode shows the aftermath of the trio’s edibles experience, as they attempt Goat Yoga with Gino and Fred Sirieix sporting pink spandex and a gold mankini respectively.

Fred giggles as Gino tries to chat with his goat neighbours, while Gordon Ramsay comments: “You two are as high as a kite.”

One goat finds the exercises too relaxing however Gino finds an accident on his mat. Although stretching whilst surrounded by goats is “proven to make you happier and raise your spirits”, the chefs leave the session hungry instead.

Episode three also follows Gordon, Gino and Fred as they dig for fresh clams on the Pacific coast, before paddle boarding and cooking up a specialty seafood stew with the help of local fish suppliers.

The trio then head to a Napa Valley vineyard via hot air balloon, despite Gino’s fear of heights, to try local chardonnays, before visiting San Francisco’s China Town – one of the oldest outside of China.

UK ! #GordonGinoandFred is back for more tonight….this time in beautiful San Francisco !! And as always, I'm up to no good with @GinoFastastico. See you at 9 on @ITV Gx pic.twitter.com/Obq0xmAZOW — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 16, 2020

Whilst visiting a local fortune cookie factory during the Autumn Moon Festival, Gordon, Gino and Fred compete to see who can make the most fortune cookies in 60 seconds – who will be the winner? You’ll have to tune in to find out.