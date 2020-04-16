Sophie Raworth and Joe Swift return to BBC for Chelsea Flower Show 2020 special programming

This year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but horticultural fans stuck at home can still get their flower fix with the help of the BBC.

Special programming celebrating the world-renowned horticultural show will air during May, with returning gardening experts and hosts including Sophie Raworth, Joe Swift and Monty Don fronting the new footage.

Beginning on 17th May, a series of programmes will look back at “the ‘best of the best'” from the show, while for the first time offering an opportunity for viewers to get involved in a vote, for their Garden of the Decade in the BBC/RHS People’s Choice Award.

Joe Swift said of the new programming, “Seeing beautiful gardens and gorgeous plants is just what everyone needs right now and The RHS Chelsea Flower Show always has the finest on offer. It’s going to be tough without it this year (I haven’t missed one for 30 years) but it’s not going to stop us bringing you some fabulous footage to create that special Chelsea buzz.”

He added: “It’ll be the ‘best of the best’ as we look back at over a decade of fabulous gardens, stunning designs and sumptuous plants. There’s a first too as viewers will have a chance to vote for their Garden of the Decade in the BBC/RHS People’s Choice Award. I’m getting excited already.”

The Chelsea Flower Show programming runs from 17th to 24th May on BBC One and BBC Two. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.