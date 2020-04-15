Strictly announce keep dancing challenge – here’s how you can learn the full routine

Strictly Come Dancing fans hearts’ were all a-flutter last night when it was revealed they have the chance to learn a routine from the professionals.

Shirley Ballas launched the “Keep Dancing Challenge” which consists of different professionals each day providing a couple of steps to a classic routine.

Fans can follow the action on social media, but we have the full routine for you in one place below.

Keep tuned to this page for the new steps everyday…

Day One

Janette Manrara and Aljaž Skorjanec guided viewers though the first steps of the energetic Jive-style routine.

Can you keep in step with our #keepdancingchallenge? @JManrara and @Aljazskorjanec present part one of our routine for the #TheBigNightIn! For a full tutorial and terms visit ????https://t.co/LLwkpLKENy pic.twitter.com/jfBlGY69Cd — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) April 14, 2020

It’s fair to say fans were a little bewildered by the pace of the routine, but with a little practice we’ll all get there!

One fan giggled: “Love it! Not sure I can keep up nowadays but I’ll give it a go.”

Another said: “Omg are you kidding me?!? I’m going to be knackered after the first bit and I’ve been doing @thebodycoach PE every day!”

“Can we keep in step? Not a chance!” a third said.