A special Loose Women episode will air as part of ITV’S NHS Day

A special episode of Loose Women will be broadcast tomorrow (Thursday 16th April) as part of a day of dedicated programming on ITV to celebrate and thank NHS front line workers.

The pre-recorded special will see Loose Women regulars Christine Lampard, Brenda Edwards, Stacey Solomon and Nadia Sawalha broadcast from their homes as they follow social distancing guidelines.

It forms one part of ITV’s extensive day of coverage focusing on the efforts of NHS staff – which will also see the channel’s other flagship daytime shows, including Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning offer specially themed content.

There will also be bespoke content throughout the schedule, including the dedicated Clap for our Carers ‘pause for applause’ at 8pm.

ITV promises that viewers can expect to “hear the stories and heartfelt gratitude from survivors of Covid-19 and their families. ”

The broadcaster has partnered with NHS Charities Together #OneMillionClaps, and will make appeals to viewers to donate to the NHS and send messages of support to their staff throughout the day.

Emma Gormley, managing director of ITV Daytime said: “Like everyone else in the country we want to say a massive thank you to our NHS heroes.

“We look forward to a day of extra special programmes in celebration and gratitude for our amazing NHS staff and all they continue to do for us.”

Clare Phillips, director of social purpose at ITV added, “This appeal is a vital way of helping people who work for the NHS when they need it the most.

“We’re delighted to partner with NHS Charities Together and put ITV’s full weight behind a campaign that will give back to the heroic NHS staff.

“I’m incredibly proud that we’ve been able to put this together and play our part in helping the NHS in this difficult time.”

New episodes of Loose Women had been dropped from the daytime schedule amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, so the new episode will come as welcome news for fans of the show.

ITV NHS Day will take place throughout Thursday 16th April. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.