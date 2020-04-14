Viewers left in tears by “perfect” ending to The Nest on BBC One

BBC One’s The Nest came to a close over the Easter Bank Holiday and many viewers were pleasantly surprised by how it ended.

The drama follows Dan and Emily, a wealthy couple who strike up a deal with Kaya, a troubled teenager who offers to be their surrogate.

The Nest has seen a number of twists and turns throughout, with many viewers expecting a downbeat finale – fortunately, that wasn’t the case.

At the start of the final episode, a legal battle for custody of the newborn baby was about to kick off, and it seemed as if the consequences would be disastrous.

However, one final twist saw Kaya have a change of heart, deciding Dan and Emily would provide a better home for the child, while also allowing her to have a fresh start at life.

Fans were pleased to see such an optimistic ending, especially given current events unfolding in the world…

Buzzing with that ending of the nest ???????????????????????? best thing I’ve watched in so so long #TheNest — liv (@oliv1asmith) April 13, 2020

Martin Compston (Line of Duty) and Sophie Rundle (Peaky Blinders) starred in the series, with their performances receiving plenty of praise.

The Nest finale is one hell of a ride. What an ending! ???????????? Bravo @martin_compston . It's great to see that famous smile again. #TheNest pic.twitter.com/anArdimKKA — Seri Dermawar (@SeriDermawar) April 13, 2020

Billed as a thriller, the series was constantly shifting viewer loyalties as it was unclear who could be trusted and who was being exploited.

I absolutely loved #TheNest. Great acting and writing – my sympathies constantly changing – perfect ending — Elly Griffiths (@ellygriffiths) April 14, 2020

Relative newcomer Mirren Mack, who previously had a small role in Netflix’s Sex Education, impressed viewers with her powerful turn as Kaya.

What a fabulous ending, I shed a happy tear #TheNest ???? #MirrenMack you were outstanding total class ???? — Kate Regan (@KateRegan7) April 13, 2020

The Nest was filmed in areas around Glasgow and viewers were pleased to see Scotland represented on screen, following in the footsteps of other recent thrillers like Guilt and Deadwater Fell.

What a fantastic ending to #TheNest. Mirren Mack was absolutely superb from start to finish. Please can we have more drama coming out of Scotland as opposed to being filmed in the home counties? Exceptional soundtrack too. — Kristian Ross (@Kristian7Ross) April 13, 2020

The soundtrack was another aspect of The Nest that viewers loved, with London Grammar’s Strong hitting particularly hard in the closing moments of the series.

Awww that was an absolutely perfect ending. Superb. Way more emotional than I was probably expecting and then they only went and played London Grammar’s Strong just to definitely finish me off ???? Mirren Mack is a little star. #TheNest — serialsockthief (@serialsockthief) April 13, 2020

The Nest wrapped up its plot threads neatly in the series finale, with one fan claiming that the “incredible” ending doesn’t need a follow-up.

Wow, #TheNest had an incredible ending, was so good to watch a TV drama that didn’t have a disappointing ending. It doesn’t need a series 2 either. I loved it and I’m crying. — Nyomi Miah (@nyomiah) April 13, 2020

The Nest is available to stream on BBC iPlayer