The best TV and movie Easter eggs: Marvel, Star Wars, Black Mirror, Doctor Who and more

Did you know?… an Easter Egg is not only a delicious reminder that Easter is here, it also has another pop-culture meaning: a hidden reference or inside joke/clue hidden in TV, films and video games.

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com has done the hard work for you, bringing you some of the best hidden “Easter Eggs” from TV shows and movies past and present.

Here’s a rather Eggscellent round-up of all the Easter egg material we’ve served up in the run-up to Easter Sunday – and be sure to look out for #RadioTimesEasterEgg across our social channels for more content and to join in the discussion!

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

While many know about the beloved Stan Lee cameos in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe and the hidden Mickeys in Disney movies, here we highlight some of the more obscure pop culture references that filmmakers have sneaked into some of the world’s biggest movies.

So keep your eyes peeled next time you rewatch one of these classics – even die-hard fans may be surprised.

Now one unexpected film franchise that is reaching MCU-levels of Easter eggs is Pixar, which has been sneaking in animated in-jokes and messages ever since Toy Story all the way back in 1995.

So it seems the studio aren’t just the masters of heart-wrenching animation – here are their best Easter eggs over the years.

In a show with as long and varied a history as Doctor Who, it’s nigh-on impossible to pick out just one Easter Egg – even picking one from a series is difficult enough – but one of our favourites of the last few years was definitely a Star Trek-themed mural that popped up in the Peter Capaldi era of the BBC sci-fi drama.

But why stop there? Here’s loads more Doctor Who-y Easter Egg goodness to occupy your time – and we’ve rounded up some of the very best hidden references and nods to fans.

Next, we’re delving into the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to take a look at some of the best Easter Eggs featured in films about the Avengers and their friends. Check out one of our favourite Marvel Easter Eggs – including a surprising connection to Star Wars sequel The Empire Strikes Back.

As well as some dystopian stories that could goad the most sound-minded viewer into an existential crisis, you can always rely on Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror to serve up one thing: a whole lot of Easter eggs.

From blink-and-you’ll-miss-them references to some very subtle nods, season five of the anthology series is chock full of callbacks and treats for fans.

While it’s not quite as focused on the past as the original Jurassic World was, sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom still has plenty of Easter eggs and callbacks related to previous films in the Jurassic Park franchise.

Check out a few of our favourite hidden references.

Just like its predecessors The Force Awakens and Rogue One, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is packed full of cameos, Easter Eggs, callbacks and reference to the events of the original Star Wars trilogy and other film franchises.

Check out just a few of our favourites.

Advertisement

Check out the 20 best Easter movies to watch and stream right now – check out what else is on with our TV Guide