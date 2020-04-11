Holby City donates ventilators to NHS amid coronavirus crisis

Medical drama Holby City has donated several working ventilators from its Elstree set to the temporary NHS Nightingale Hospital to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

“We are only too happy to help out and do what we can for the courageous and selfless real life medics,” said executive producer Simon Harper on social media. The message was delivered alongside a photo of the life-saving equipment being unloaded.

Fully operational ventilators from the Holby City set arrived at the new Nightingale Hospital yesterday. @BBCCasualty & @BBCHolbyCity Exec Producer Simon Harper said: "We are only too happy to help out and do what we can for the courageous and selfless real life medics." pic.twitter.com/oUFaRPVhyn — BBC Studios (@bbcstudios) April 10, 2020

Ventilators are being used to treat people severely affected by COVID-19, taking over the body’s breathing when the disease has caused lung failure.

The NHS Nightingale Hospital in London is based in the ExCeL Centre and hosts 4,000 beds. There are also Nightingale hospitals in Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol and Harrogate.

Holby City and fellow medical show Casualty previously announced they would be donating personal protective equipment to the health service.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Filming on both Casualty and Holby City has halted, alongside all BBC Studios continuing dramas. This means that the upcoming episode of Holby City on Tuesday 14th April will be the last airing in a while.

And while Casualty won’t be broadcast today (11th April), it will be back next Saturday.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.