Your Easter Weekend TV schedule: All the TV and film to watch this Bank Holiday
Snuggle up on the sofa with a chocolate egg with these telly pics
It’s Easter! It may be an indoors affair this year, but there’s still plenty of Bank Holiday films and TV available on the small screen and we’ve scoured the TV schedules to find the very best.
From the return of Britain’s Got Talent and Killing Eve to Gavin and Stacey repeats to an Indiana Jones marathon – it’s a true Easter extravaganza.
So here’s the full list of our top picks for the entire Bank Holiday weekend.
Good Friday
As the four-day weekend begins, here’s what to watch on Good Friday:
- The Graham Norton Show, 9pm, BBC One
- Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back, 9pm, Channel 4
- The Mandalorian, Disney Plus
- Raiders of the Lost Ark, 6.40pm, BBC One
- Friday Night Dinner, 10pm, CHannel 4
- Bulletproof, 10pm, Sky One
- The Main Event, Netflix
Everyone knows Bank Holidays are for films – here are the best movies to watch on Good Friday:
- The Prince of Egypt, Sky Cinema and NOW TV
- Code 8 (2019), Netflix
- Tigertail (2020), Netflix
- Night Hunter (2018), Netflix
- Babe, 3.45pm, Sky One
- Antz, 3.35pm, ITV2
- Hop, 5.15pm, ITV2
- Flushed Away, 3:00PM, Film4
- The Theory Of Everything, 10:15PM, ITV
- Mad Max: Fury Road, 9:00PM, ITV2
- Rambo III, 9:00PM, ITV4
- Independence Day: Resurgence, 9:00PM, Film4
- Absolutely Fabulous: the Movie, 10:40PM, BBC One
Easter Saturday
Those Easter eggs are getting closer… for our full list of picks check out our guide to what to watch on Easter Saturday TV Guide.
Here’s the best TV to watch on Easter Saturday:
- Love Wedding Repeat, Netflix
- Spider-Man: Far From Home, Now TV
- Britain’s Got Talent, 8pm ITV, 8pm
- Easter from King’s, 7pm, BBC2
- Gavin & Stacey and Outnumbered repeats, 8.15pm and 8.45pm, BBC One
- All Round to Mrs Brown’s, 9.15pm, BBC One
- Mary Berry’s Easter Feast repeat, 6pm, BBC2
- Animal Rescue School, 4:40pm, Channel 4
- Great Canal Journeys repeat, 8pm, Channel 4
- Twin, 9pm, BBC4
- Dynamo Beyond Belief, 9pm, Sky One
- Saturday Kitchen Live, 10am, BBC One
And of course, here are your Saturday films:
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, 6.25pm, BBC One
- Victoria and Abdul, 9.15pm, BBC2
- Star Trek, 9pm, Channel 4
- Man of Steel, 10pm, Sky One
- The Greatest Story Ever Told, 12pm, BBC 2
- Matilda, 2.35pm, Channel 5
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 4.40pm, Channel 5
- Pan, 5.50pm, ITV2
- MoominValley, 5.30pm, Sky One
Easter Sunday
Easter Sunday will bring more than chocolate eggs. For our full pick list check out our what to watch on Easter Sunday TV Guide.
Here are the top picks to watch on Easter Sunday:
- Brews Brothers, Netflix
- Celebrity Who Wants To Be a Millionaire, 7pm, ITV
- Yesterday, Now TV
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, 4.35pm, BBC1
- Countryfile, 7pm, BBC One
- The Nest, 9pm, BBC One
- Race Across the World, 8pm, BBC2
- Belgravia, 9pm, ITV
- The Good Karma Hospital, 8pm, ITV
- Homeland, 9pm, Channel 4
- Sacred Songs – the Secrets of Our Hearts, 7pm, BBC4
- Urbi et Orbi with the Pope/ Sunday Worship/Alexander Armstrong’s Heavenly Gardens, 11am, BBC One
- Golf The Masters, 5pm, BBC2
The Sunday film choices – some Easter themed, others less so:
- Pretty Woman, 10pm, Channel 5
- Bumblebee, 5.45pm, on Channel 4
- The Ten Commandments, 2.45pm, Channel 5
- Shrek, 5.15pm, ITV2
- Sing, 6.55pm, ITV2
- Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, 2.35pm, ITV
- Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, 2.55pm, Channel 4
Easter Monday
The long weekend may be ending, but some great shows are only just starting. For our full breakdown of what’s on check out our what to watch on Easter Monday TV guide.
Here are our picks to watch on Easter Monday:
- Quiz, 9pm, ITV
- Killing Eve, BBC iPlayer
- Father Brown repeat, 1:40pm, BBC1
- Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry, 9pm, BBC2
- The Nest, 9pm, BBC1
- Outlander, Amazon Prime
- Mary Berry’s Easter Feast, 7pm, BBC2
You bank holiday afternoon film choices:
- The Robe, 3pm, BBC2
- Richie Rich, 2.45pm, ITV2
- Caspar, 4:40pm, ITV2
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, 6.40pm, BBC One
- Jurassic World, 6.35pm, ITV2
- Shrek the Third, 5pm, Film Four
- Home Alone, 6.50pm, Film Four
Find all these showings on our TV Guide.