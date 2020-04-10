Your Easter Weekend TV schedule: All the TV and film to watch this Bank Holiday

It’s Easter! It may be an indoors affair this year, but there’s still plenty of Bank Holiday films and TV available on the small screen and we’ve scoured the TV schedules to find the very best.

From the return of Britain’s Got Talent and Killing Eve to Gavin and Stacey repeats to an Indiana Jones marathon – it’s a true Easter extravaganza.

So here’s the full list of our top picks for the entire Bank Holiday weekend.

Good Friday

As the four-day weekend begins, here’s what to watch on Good Friday:

Everyone knows Bank Holidays are for films – here are the best movies to watch on Good Friday:

The Prince of Egypt, Sky Cinema and NOW TV

Code 8 (2019), Netflix

Tigertail (2020), Netflix

Night Hunter (2018), Netflix

Babe, 3.45pm, Sky One

Antz, 3.35pm, ITV2

Hop, 5.15pm, ITV2

Flushed Away, 3:00PM, Film4

The Theory Of Everything, 10:15PM, ITV

Mad Max: Fury Road, 9:00PM, ITV2

Rambo III, 9:00PM, ITV4

Independence Day: Resurgence, 9:00PM, Film4

Absolutely Fabulous: the Movie, 10:40PM, BBC One

Easter Saturday

Those Easter eggs are getting closer… for our full list of picks check out our guide to what to watch on Easter Saturday TV Guide.

Here’s the best TV to watch on Easter Saturday:

Love Wedding Repeat, Netflix

Spider-Man: Far From Home, Now TV

Britain’s Got Talent, 8pm ITV, 8pm

Easter from King’s, 7pm, BBC2

Gavin & Stacey and Outnumbered repeats, 8.15pm and 8.45pm, BBC One

All Round to Mrs Brown’s, 9.15pm, BBC One

Mary Berry’s Easter Feast repeat, 6pm, BBC2

Animal Rescue School, 4:40pm, Channel 4

Great Canal Journeys repeat, 8pm, Channel 4

Twin, 9pm, BBC4

Dynamo Beyond Belief, 9pm, Sky One

Saturday Kitchen Live, 10am, BBC One

And of course, here are your Saturday films:

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, 6.25pm, BBC One

Victoria and Abdul, 9.15pm, BBC2

Star Trek, 9pm, Channel 4

Man of Steel, 10pm, Sky One

The Greatest Story Ever Told, 12pm, BBC 2

Matilda, 2.35pm, Channel 5

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 4.40pm, Channel 5

Pan, 5.50pm, ITV2

MoominValley, 5.30pm, Sky One

Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday will bring more than chocolate eggs. For our full pick list check out our what to watch on Easter Sunday TV Guide.

Here are the top picks to watch on Easter Sunday:

Brews Brothers, Netflix

Celebrity Who Wants To Be a Millionaire, 7pm, ITV

Yesterday, Now TV

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, 4.35pm, BBC1

Countryfile, 7pm, BBC One

The Nest, 9pm, BBC One

Race Across the World, 8pm, BBC2

Belgravia, 9pm, ITV

The Good Karma Hospital, 8pm, ITV

Homeland, 9pm, Channel 4

Sacred Songs – the Secrets of Our Hearts, 7pm, BBC4

Urbi et Orbi with the Pope/ Sunday Worship/Alexander Armstrong’s Heavenly Gardens, 11am, BBC One

Golf The Masters, 5pm, BBC2

The Sunday film choices – some Easter themed, others less so:

Pretty Woman, 10pm, Channel 5

Bumblebee, 5.45pm, on Channel 4

The Ten Commandments, 2.45pm, Channel 5

Shrek, 5.15pm, ITV2

Sing, 6.55pm, ITV2

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, 2.35pm, ITV

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, 2.55pm, Channel 4

Easter Monday

The long weekend may be ending, but some great shows are only just starting. For our full breakdown of what’s on check out our what to watch on Easter Monday TV guide.

Here are our picks to watch on Easter Monday:

Quiz, 9pm, ITV

Killing Eve, BBC iPlayer

Father Brown repeat, 1:40pm, BBC1

Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry, 9pm, BBC2

The Nest, 9pm, BBC1

Outlander, Amazon Prime

Mary Berry’s Easter Feast, 7pm, BBC2

You bank holiday afternoon film choices:

The Robe, 3pm, BBC2

Richie Rich, 2.45pm, ITV2

Caspar, 4:40pm, ITV2

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, 6.40pm, BBC One

Jurassic World, 6.35pm, ITV2

Shrek the Third, 5pm, Film Four

Home Alone, 6.50pm, Film Four

