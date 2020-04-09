When is The A Word series 3 on TV?

The third series of The A Word, penned by award-winning screenwriter Peter Bowker, started filming last May in the Lake District and Manchester and is now ready to hit our screens.

Here’s what you need to know…

When is The A Word back for series 3?

CONFIRMED: The A Word will air from Tuesday 5th May on BBC One.

Confirmed: Joe and his family will return to @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer on Tuesday 5th May for a brand new series of #TheAWord. If you can’t wait that long… Series 1 and 2 have just dropped on @BBCiPlayer! pic.twitter.com/a3R1t8U1LP — BBC One (@BBCOne) April 9, 2020

What will happen in The A Word series 3?

A lot has changed for the Hughes family as we join them two years on. Joe is now 10 and dividing his time between his mum Alison and dad Paul, who are divorced and living 100 miles apart.

Writer Peter Bowker says: “It is a joy to be revisiting the world of The A Word, to move the story of the Hughes family on, and to have the opportunity to expand our celebration and examination of diversity and humanity in all its myriad forms.”

Who’s in the new series?

Many of the original cast will be returning including Max Vento as Joe, Lee Ingleby as Joe’s dad Paul, Morven Christie as his mum Alison and Christopher Eccleston as Joe’s grandfather Maurice.

Also returning are Greg McHugh as Alison’s brother Eddie, and Molly Wright as Joe’s half sister Rebecca – who has just found out she is pregnant. Pooky Quesnel is back as Louise and Leon Harrop plays Ralph.

Joining the cast in series three is ex-Coronation Street favourite Julie Hesmondhalgh, plus Sarah Gordy (Call the Midwife) and David Gyasi (Troy: Fall of a City.