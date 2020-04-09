What time is Dynamo: Beyond Belief on TV? Everything you need to know

It’s been five years since Dynamo worked his magic on our TV screens.

The Bradford-born magician had to take the past few years out due to battling with Crohn’s disease, which he ended up being hospitalised for.

Fast forward to the present day, and the trickster is making a return to our screens with a brand new show, Dynamo: Beyond Belief.

The Sky original will show viewers magic like they’ve never seen it before as Dynamo opens up about his health struggle and how it inspired his TV comeback.

Here’s everything you need to know…

When does Dynamo: Beyond Belief start?

The first episode of the three-part series will air on April 9th at 8pm on Sky One and NOW TV.

The Dynamo: Beyond Belief Box Set including all three episodes will then be made available.

What is Dynamo: Beyond Belief about?

The jaw-dropping drama promises to change the face of magic, as it blends gripping documentary with explosive magic.

It follows Dynamo’s health battle from hospitalisation to being discharged and shows the bewildering magic it allowed him to create.

Dynamo will take viewers on a journey across the globe while he performs close-up miracles, heart-stopping magic and impossible predictions hat will have a lasting effect both on him and the people he interacts with.

“This show has been a passion project of mine for almost 3 years and represents a whole new approach to the genre. I believe that now more than ever people need a sense of magic in their lives so I can’t wait for everyone to see what I’ve been working on,” Dynamo said.

Is there a trailer?

There sure is – and it’s completely mind blowing!

You can watch it below.

Who is Dynamo?

Dynamo – real name Steven Frayne – is a British magician born in Bradford, West Yorkshire.

He’s best known for his out of this world magic tricks, seen in his first television show Dynamo: Magician Impossible, which ran from July 2011 to September 2014, and saw him win the Best Entertainment Programme award at the 2012 and 2013 Broadcast Awards.

Dynamo: Beyond Belief airs 9th April at 9pm on Sky One and NOW TV.