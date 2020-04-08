Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Emmanuelle Chriqui cast as Lana Lang in Superman and Lois

Emmanuelle Chriqui cast as Lana Lang in Superman and Lois

She is best known for her role in HBO's Entourage

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Emmanuelle Chriqui attends the 2nd annual Environmental Media Association (EMA) honors benefit gala at Private Estate on September 28, 2019 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

The upcoming Superman television series has just cast an old flame of Clark Kent.

Advertisement

Entourage star Emmanuelle Chriqui will be a series regular on Superman and Lois in the role of Lana Lang, a figure from the hero’s younger days growing up in Smallville.

When her friends moved away, she settled in the quaint town and got a job as a loan officer at the local bank, but becomes reacquainted with Kent at a particularly difficult point in her life.

The new series will be set in the so-called Arrowverse, currently populated by The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman and other DC Comics programmes.

Tyler Hoechlin (Teen Wolf) will be reprising his role as the iconic superhero, which he has played on various television shows since 2016 – most recently taking part in the ambitious crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Elizabeth Tulloch (Grimm) will play Lois Lane, a journalist for the Daily Planet newspaper and Clark Kent’s wife, with whom she has two sons: Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin).

The series will see the original comic book power couple coping with being working parents – particularly difficult when there are super villains on the loose.

Lana Lang has previously been portrayed in live-action by Kristin Kreuk (Beauty & The Beast), who played the character in eight seasons of Smallville.

Advertisement

Superman and Lois has no confirmed premiere date as yet. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Superman and Lois

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Emmanuelle Chriqui attends the 2nd annual Environmental Media Association (EMA) honors benefit gala at Private Estate on September 28, 2019 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Superman & Lois

Superman & Lois TV series is recasting an Arrowverse character

Supergirl

Superman TV series starring Tyler Hoechlin as the Man of Steel is officially greenlit

Thumbnail

When will Superman & Lois air? Who is starring in it?

Here’s why you won’t be seeing Superman in Supergirl…