What is the Golden Buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent?

As Britain’s Got Talent hits fever pitch, all eyes are on who the judges will pick as their Golden Buzzer acts.

But what is a Golden Buzzer and how do the BGT judges use it?

Here’s everything you need to know about the exciting feature on Britain’s Got Talent.

What is the Golden Buzzer?

A key part of Britain’s Got Talent is the ability for the judges to buzz off an act they have had enough of, or don’t like.

The noise of the big red X is fearful and it’s the one no act wants to hear.

But right in the middle of the judges’ panel is a magical Golden Buzzer.

All of the judges, as well as Ant and Dec, have the power to press the big button, which has amazing results.

Aside from the dramatic rise in music and confetti bursts, the act on the right end of the Golden Buzzer gets a fast pass to the live shows.

While they don’t get a guaranteed spot in the final, they will definitely perform live for millions in a bid to get the public vote.

This essentially means the act skips the judges’ shortlisting which takes place after the audition stage.

Britain’s Got Talent introduced the Golden Buzzer in 2014 and has remained a favourite part of the show ever since.

Who are the 2020 Golden Buzzers?

We’ll keep you up to date with who has been chosen as the Golden Buzzers for the judges and Ant and Dec right here.

Who has been a Golden Buzzer act before?

So far, there have been 30 acts who gained that all-important Golden Buzzer, and five acts from the Champion series who bagged the title too.

