Viewers react to “ridiculous” ending of ITV’s Liar series 2

The second series of ITV’s Liar concluded last night after six weeks of suspense, but it received mixed reactions from viewers, who weren’t all that pleased with the outcome.

Advertisement

The mystery series explored the murder of surgeon and serial rapist Andrew Earlham (played by Ioan Gruffudd), featuring several suspects across its six episodes.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

In the finale, it was revealed that one of Earlham’s victims, Laura Nielson (Joanne Froggatt), had stabbed him in the neck and left him for dead.

However, many viewers felt that this ending was disappointing and anticlimactic, with one jokingly asking on Twitter: “How do I go about suing ITV for the six hours of my life I’ll never get back after watching series 2 of Liar?”

How do I go about suing @ITV for the 6 hours of my life I'll never get back after watching series 2 of #LiarITV?!?! — James Cunnington (@jamescunnington) April 6, 2020

Others questioned whether the series had been worth it all, especially considering how it went to “extreme measures” to prove Laura hadn’t killed him, only to have that change in the finale.

So we had 6 weeks of Laura going to extreme measures to prove her innocence and it turns out it was her all along? ???? Should have just done one series, the storyline in the second has been ridiculous #liar #liaritv — Angharad Lewis (@anglewis15) April 6, 2020

Another viewer criticised the whodunit format of the show, saying they no longer cared about who actually done it by the end.

It's a whodunit and I dont actual care whodunit anymore #LiarITV #liar — Stefan Sekula (@ProtusTherapy) April 6, 2020

It seems that a number of the people who tuned in to Liar had been expecting a surprising twist ending, as Laura was the obvious suspect from the very beginning.

Wow. So the woman who everyone knew killed him in Series one , actually DID kill him. What a waste of 6 hours ???? #LiarITV — Warren Arden (@WarrenArden) April 7, 2020

One viewer even used an iconic scene from BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey to express his dissatisfaction…

After waiting two years to find out Laura killed Andrew Earlham #LiarITV pic.twitter.com/28d7J0tbNN — Granty Elliott Sacks (@Grantyboiiiii) April 6, 2020

In fairness, not everyone felt let down by the show’s final episode, as investigative reporter Mark Williams-Thomas (This Morning) described it as “really good,” but admitted that the second series had “totally unbelievable scenes throughout.”

Last episode of #liar was really good- glad I stuck with it. Lost itself in the middle , tried to be too clever. Also had some really silly totally unbelievable scenes throughout. Overall was good, but mainly because of last episode . — Mark Williams-Thomas (@mwilliamsthomas) April 7, 2020

Written by Harry and Jack Williams (Baptiste), series two of Liar saw the return of Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), Ioan Gruffudd (San Andreas) and Zoe Tapper (Safe House) in the lead roles, with Katherine Kelly (Mr Selfridge) and Sam Spruell (Valerian) joining the cast.

Advertisement

Liar is available now on ITV Player. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.