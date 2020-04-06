When is Twin on BBC Four? How to watch Kristofer Hivju’s Nordic noir

The “Nordic Noir” craze shows no signs of abating with recent series such as Wisting proving popular on BBC Four – now new series Twin looks to continue that trend, with a difference.

While all the ingredients of a good Scandi-noir are there – a murder, a police investigation, and stunning scenery – Twins mixes things up a bit with, well, twins, using the good ol’ identical twin mix-up to inject some family drama into the genre.

Here’s everything you need to know about Norwegian crime drama Twin, starring none other than Game of Thrones veteran Kristofer Hivju.

What is Twin about?

Twin follows Erik, a broke surfer layabout who goes to visit his identical twin, successful family man Adam, for the first time in 15 years after becoming homeless. What happens next will reveal the twist of the first two episodes – read on if you dare…

A quarrel between the twins and Adam’s wife Ingrid results in Adam’s accidental death – prompting Erik to assume the identity of his deceased brother to save the family from prison. However, while Erik may look like his brother, his personality couldn’t be more different – Erik will have to become the upstanding brother he barely knew to convince Adam’s suspicious children, as well as the ongoing police investigation…

Where to watch Twin

Twin premiered on UK shores on 4th April and airs in double bills on Saturdays at 9pm on BBC4. After transmission episodes will, of course, be available on BBC iPlayer.

Who is in the cast of Twin? Was Kristofer Hivju in Game of Thrones?

Yes, the face most recognisable to UK viewers is, of course, Kristofer Hivju, best known for playing gentle giant Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones. The former wildling is a long-time television star in his native Norway, but also has roles in the Fast & Furious franchise as well as the upcoming second season of The Witcher.

He is joined by several other Norwegian TV stars, including Rebekka Nystabakk as Adam’s tormented wife Ingrid and Mathilde Holtedahl Cuhra as Adam’s suspicious daughter Karin.

Twin review

Twin Review by Radio Times‘ David Butcher.

“Here’s a dark and stormy Norwegian saga to get wrapped up in over the coming weeks. It has the kind of premise – about the woven destinies of twin brothers – that could feel like a stretch, but instead it comes over as a bleak modern folk tale.

“Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane from Game of Thrones) plays bear-like Erik, an irresponsible surfer dude in the north of Norway whose home, a beachside caravan, gets towed away because he hasn’t paid the farmer rent.

“As Erik’s life unravels further he turns to his strait-laced twin, Adam, who runs a tourism business. “Anything Erik touches he breaks,” Adam groans to his wife Ingrid, and by the end of the first double bill, a lot gets broken, as their lives enter a warped new reality.

“It’s powerful stuff and, as with the best Nordic noir, the setting is a key contributor: the wildly beautiful mountains and fjords of the Lofoten archipelago are quite something.”

Where is Twin filmed?

Unsurprisingly, the series was filmed in Norway – specifically the picture-perfect Lofoten Islands in the north. Adam’s home is on the stunning island of Sakrisøy to be specific, which will surely receive a tourism bump – though we’d recommend a wetsuit for surfing…

