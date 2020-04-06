ITV calls on kids to get creative for #ITVKidsCreate Project

Does your child love arts and crafts? Well, then this could be a great way for them to be entertained during lockdown.

Having to stay indoors during these times can be pretty frustrating, especially for the little ones.

ITV is encouraging the nation’s kids to stay busy and creative while at home during the Covid-19 crisis with its new project, ITV Kids Create.

The network is asking kids to submit their amazing artwork for a chance to have it broadcast on the channel’s idents.

ITV Kids Create encourages kids to get involved from home, picking up pens, pencils and paints to create artwork that could be projected onto ITV logo idents during the channel’s ad breaks. Each child whose work is shown will be credited on screen.

So how do you get involved?

It’s very easy to have your child’s artwork noticed.

Parents and guardians can submit a picture via Twitter or Instagram using #ITVKidsCreate and @itv and as many creations as possible will be broadcast.

ITV Creates will make a template of the channel’s logo available for download (at itv.com/itvcreates) and submitted artwork will be projected onto the channel logo on screen this month.

Submissions are open from Monday 6th April until midnight on Sunday 19th April, so there’s plenty of time to get involved if you need to sharpen those blunt pencils.

Chosen submissions will appear on air to brand the channel logo for seven days from Monday 20th April to Sunday 26th April. T&Cs and privacy notice can be found at www.itv.com/itvcreates.

Paul Ridsdale, Director of Viewer Marketing, said: “We know that keeping children entertained at home can be a challenge in the current climate, so we thought this project was the perfect opportunity to celebrate the nation’s budding artists, whilst also hopefully offering parents some support.”

ITV Kids Create builds on the existing ident approach, ITV Creates, which launched at the start of 2019.

ITV Creates launched as a new on-screen identity project across the ITV main channel where new idents are showcased each week, with a different interpretation of the channel’s logo created by a wide range of British artists.

Currently, ITV Creates idents running on the channel by On The Mend feature members of NHS staff and their creation.

Sounds like today’s lockdown plan is sorted for the kiddies!

