When will The Walking Dead season 10 finale be released?

There’s something extremely meta about The Walking Dead – a show about an apocalyptic global plague – being disrupted by a real-world global plague.

Advertisement

Season 10 has boasted plenty of blood and thunder from its main movers and key players so far, and while episode 15 is set to ramp up the tension at the start of April, fans will be forced to wait for the events of the finale.

Check out our guide to when The Walking Dead’s posted finale will eventually air.

Why is The Walking Dead finale delayed?

A statement by AMC read: “Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of ‘The Walking Dead season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on 5th April.”

Executive producer Greg Nicotero clarified the statement with one of his own: “Post production for those who are curious involves VFX, music, sound mixing and sound FX.

“This process usually goes up to about 3 weeks from air date. I’m finding out about this same time you guys are and it’s disappointing but the episode will not disappoint. Be safe everyone.”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When will The Walking Dead season 10 finale air?

The finale was due to air on 12th April in the US, but this will not be the case.

It will be released as a special episode later in 2020.

No timescale has been placed on finishing the episode, though Nicotero’s claim that the post-production process is usually completed three weeks before air date means fans can expect up to a month delay from the time normal life resumes, while the network may also choose to pick an optimal date for the one-off episode.

Watch The Walking Dead season 10 in the UK

Once the finale does come around, it will be available on FOX UK and NOW TV for British fans who will be chomping at the bit for zombie action by the time it eventually comes around.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide