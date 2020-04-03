John Barrowman reveals the Doctor Who stars he wishes had joined team Torchwood

Although one of the sharpest squads in sci-fi, there’s sadly not much left of the original Torchwood team (no, you’re still crying over Ianto). However, if given the chance to recruit more members to the alien-busting agency, who would Captain Jack sign up?

That’s what we asked Jack Barrowman, who plays the immortal Doctor Who character, during the live online Q&A that followed our RT Watchalong of series one episode 12, Captain Jack Harkness.

His prime pick? Sarah-Jane Smith, the companion to Jon Pertwee and Tom Baker’s incarnations of the Doctor, played by the late Elisabeth Sladen.

Claiming she’d put “Jack into his place”, Barrowman said: “Sarah Jane never liked guns, she never liked violence.

“She was a smart woman, she was a character that was before her time. She was a journalist. She stood up to the Doctor. So I think that would be a great mix.”

There’s also another friend of the Doctor that Barrowman would conscript to team Torchwood: Donna Noble, the fiery red-head played by Catherine Tate during the show’s David Tennant era.

Why? “The humour,” explained Barrowman. “Because Donna liked Jack – remember when she saw him on the screen for the first time she was like ‘and who is THAT?!'”

Big Finish

Could the two characters reunite anytime in the future? There’s always one place seemingly mad Whovian dreams become a reality: Big Finish audio adventures – Barrowman himself saying a team-up could “possibly happen” in such a format.

And why not? After all, anything can happen in Doctor Who: Captain Jack himself even returned to the show after a decade during the most recent series. Will he, as is rumoured, also make a comeback in the upcoming festive special? Only time (and space) will tell.

