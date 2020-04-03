New variety show will be streamed free on YouTube for care homes and the vulnerable

British Armed Forces registered charity The Not Forgotten is launching a free variety show to entertain those in care and senior living facilities, as well as the general public, during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Advertisement

The show, titled The Best Seat in the House, will be put together by the charity’s serving and ex-servicemen and women, with a helping hand from some of showbiz names including Elaine Page, Russel Watson, Brian Blessed, Bonnie Langford and Alan Titchmarsh, plus stars from ‘Allo ‘Allo!, The Bill, Emmerdale and Good Morning Britain.

Speaking of the new initiative, Brigadier James Stopford OBE, CEO of The Not Forgotten said: “We wanted to rally the troops, bring the nation together and highlight true community spirit, so we have taken the decision to upload the show to our YouTube channel enabling anyone in the UK, or in fact the world to tune in and enjoy simple, feel-good entertainment during these uncertain times.”

The first show was released on Tuesday 31st March at 3pm. More hour-long episodes will follow on Tuesdays and Fridays from 7th April on The Not Forgotten’s YouTube channel (where you can watch the first showing).

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

As well as the variety of entertainment, each show will feature a shout-out segment at the end in which viewers can get involved.

The show has a retro ’40s-’60s vibe, with, as Stopford puts it, “some of our beloved tour artists, combined with a few well-known faces in the entertainment industry, all performing golden oldies or relaying messages of hope and inspiration direct from the comfort of their own homes into our viewers homes.”

Advertisement

The Best Seats in the House airs on Tuesdays and Fridays at 3pm GMT on The Not Forgotten’s YouTube channel. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.