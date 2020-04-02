The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Amol Rajan.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Following Matt Baker’s emotional goodbye earlier this week, Jones will be joined by Amol Rajan on the green sofa once again tonight.

Rather than replacing Baker with another host, the BBC has confirmed it will draw on The One Show’s “existing family of presenters.”

The presenting duo will welcome Chris Packham and Matt Lucas for a chat.