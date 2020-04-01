ITV confirms new Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Celebrity Special

ITV has confirmed that a new celebrity special of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire will air on Sunday 12th April.

The participants in the quiz show will be Pointless co-host Richard Osman, former Liverpool and England footballer John Barnes and Welsh singer Charlotte Church, with Jeremy Clarkson returning to the presenter’s chair.

Osman is well known as something of a general knowledge aficionado thanks to his role on Pointless alongside Alexander Armstrong, while he is also the host of quiz shows Two Tribes and Richard Osman’s House of Games. He’s also a producer on a range of other shows.

Barnes was regarded as one of the finest English footballers of his generation — winning 79 international caps and winning two league titles at Liverpool as well as playing for Watford, Newcastle United and Charlton Athletic.

Church rose to fame as a child classical music singer and later branched into pop music, while she has also worked as a television presenter.

All three celebrities will be aiming to win as much money as possible for a charity of their choice by answering 15 multiple choice questions — up to the highest possible amount of £1,000,000.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire originally ran from 1998-2004 with Chris Tarrant as presenter and became one of the most iconic quiz shows in British TV history.

It returned for a week of special programmes in 2018 to mark the show’s 20th anniversary, with Clarkson replacing Tarrant, and has since ran for a further four series.

The new celebrity special of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire will air on ITV on Sunday 12th April at 7pm. To keep up to date with all the latest programming, check out our TV Guide.