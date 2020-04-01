Listen to RadioTimes.com’s Doctor Who podcast – The Eleventh Hour at 10

Just a week after one significant Doctor Who anniversary (happy 15th birthday to the revived series!) there’s another significant milestone for the BBC sci-fi drama – ten years since Matt Smith first burst onto our screens in debut episode The Eleventh Hour.

In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast, recorded across the Subwave network as the UK continues its lockdown, we take a look back at the Eleventh Doctor’s big debut, rethinking how well the story has aged (hello, Rory’s cameraphone) and what it tells us about what was coming next in the Smith/Steven Moffat era.

Also, we take a look at what Doctor Who fans have been up to to beat the self-isolation blues, debate the merits of Matt Smith’s many TARDIS-es and even ponder the alternate Whoniverse where the series was cancelled after the departure of David Tennant…

You can listen to the full podcast above, and if you want to check out last week’s episode (where we revisited 2005’s Rose) you should follow the link here.

Want more Who? Vote for your favourite modern series in our ongoing poll, check out some of our quizzes, or our rolling series 13 coverage page for all your Whovian needs.

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021