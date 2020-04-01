Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Listen to RadioTimes.com’s Doctor Who podcast – The Eleventh Hour at 10

Listen to RadioTimes.com’s Doctor Who podcast – The Eleventh Hour at 10

A decade on from Matt Smith's smash-hit first episode, we take a look back at where it all began for the Eleventh Doctor

Matt Smith and Karen Gillan in Doctor Who: The Eleventh Hour (BBC)

Just a week after one significant Doctor Who anniversary (happy 15th birthday to the revived series!) there’s another significant milestone for the BBC sci-fi drama – ten years since Matt Smith first burst onto our screens in debut episode The Eleventh Hour.

Advertisement

In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast, recorded across the Subwave network as the UK continues its lockdown, we take a look back at the Eleventh Doctor’s big debut, rethinking how well the story has aged (hello, Rory’s cameraphone) and what it tells us about what was coming next in the Smith/Steven Moffat era.

Also, we take a look at what Doctor Who fans have been up to to beat the self-isolation blues, debate the merits of Matt Smith’s many TARDIS-es and even ponder the alternate Whoniverse where the series was cancelled after the departure of David Tennant…

You can listen to the full podcast above, and if you want to check out last week’s episode (where we revisited 2005’s Rose) you should follow the link here.

Want more Who? Vote for your favourite modern series in our ongoing poll, check out some of our quizzes, or our rolling series 13 coverage page for all your Whovian needs.

Advertisement

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Matt Smith and Karen Gillan in Doctor Who: The Eleventh Hour (BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Karen Gillan and Matt Smith in Doctor Who: Vincent and the Doctor (BBC)

Richard Curtis reveals touching reason why he wrote Doctor Who episode Vincent and the Doctor

Call the Midwife watchalong

How to join Call the Midwife online watch party and aftershow

B25_25594_R James Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to shoot in NO TIME TO DIE, a DANJAQ and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Credit: Nicola Dove © 2019 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

All the movies and TV shows delayed by Coronavirus – how COVID 19 is impacting the industry

Bill Nighy – Doctor Who

Matt Smith thinks Bill Nighy’s Doctor Who character is a future Doctor