Astronaut Tim Peake to host a new series of landmark films for The One Show

The first film in the series will see Peake compare self-isolating at home with his experiences in space

Tim Peake

Astronaut Tim Peake will be hosting a new series of films for The One Show in which he will look at various topics in the field of science and technology.

The first film in the series will see Peake compare self-isolating at home with his experiences in space — drawing on his time being stuck inside for six months on the International Space Station to focus on the importance of having a routine and remembering to have fun.

In future films, Peake will explore the science of breathing and the latest technology needed to engineer the ultimate space suit.

The astronaut said, “I’m delighted to be joining The One Show. It’s an incredibly exciting time for science, technology and space exploration and I can’t wait to showcase some of the amazing work that is being done in the UK and to continue the outreach mission I started with Principia.”

BBC Studios executive producer, Michael Armit, added, “We are delighted to welcome Tim Peake to the One Show family.

“He brings with him huge passion and expertise and we are excited to have him present a series of films covering everything from self-isolation to exploring life on Mars for us.”

It is a time of change on The One Show, with longtime host Matt Baker presenting his last ever episode last night, appearing via video link due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

The One Show airs on BBC One between 7pm and 7:30pm. Check out our TV Guide for suggestions on what to watch next. 

