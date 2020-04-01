Ant and Dec are releasing a new book to celebrate 30 years on telly

Ant and Dec have revealed that they are releasing a book to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their TV debut.

Once Upon A Tyne, which will include various stories from their three decades on the small screen, is set o be published on the 3rd September, and is currently available to pre-order.

The Geordie pair revealed the news in an Instagram video, with a split-screen showing the duo self-isolating in their various homes.

They joked about making the announcement via a game of charades, before Dec explained the news himself.

Alongside the video, a caption read, “A bit of news from our lockdowns to yours… this year we’ll have been working together for 30 years (blimey!) and we’re writing a book to mark the anniversary.

“Stories from our time on the telly (and that brief period of time when we were basically 90s pop sensations!)

“Excited for you to have a flick through… less excited for you to see the photos we’re including, but we accidentally promised we’d put them in and there’s no backing out of that now!

“Published on the 3rd September and if you’d like to preorder there’s a little link in our bio. Sending you all lots of love during these strange times.”

The book will apparently document the careers of the pair “from their modest beginnings in Byker Grove through to their ‘unique’ time as pop stars and an award-laden TV career.”

The synopsis continues, “Told through the lens of every TV show they’ve made, and including everything they’ve learnt along the way, this book charts the journey of two ordinary lads from Newcastle who went on to achieve extraordinary things.”

Ant said, “We wanted to write this book to mark 30 incredible years. If you had told the 14-year-old us that we’d still be working together on some of the biggest TV shows in the world, we’d have laughed you out of Byker Grove.

“It would have been too much for our tiny minds to comprehend, but here we are still together and still having more fun than anyone really should be having at work.”

Dec added, “It took us by surprise that we’d been together for 30 years; it has gone by in a flash. When we realised, we began to reminisce and made ourselves laugh at some of the stories we remembered (we are admittedly our own best audience!).

“We thought it would be a shame to waste this period of reflection and set about writing a book to mark the anniversary.”

This year Ant and Dec won their 19th consecutive NTA Award in the best Entertainment/TV Presenter category.

They currently present a host of hit ITV entertainment shows, including Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here and Britain’s Got Talent.