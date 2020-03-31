BBC Three drops trailer for Sally Rooney’s Normal People

BBC Three has revealed the first trailer for its adaptation of Normal People, the acclaimed novel from writer Sally Rooney.

Advertisement

Set in Ireland, the new 12-part series charts the complicated romance between Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal).

They first encounter each other during their school years, where Connell is popular while Marianne is an outsider. But, when they reunite a year later, they find that the tables have flipped.

The series will land on BBC Three as a box set on 26th April 2020, with the trailer available to view below:

According to the show’s synopsis, “Normal People sees the pair weave in and out of each other’s lives and explores just how complicated intimacy and young love can be.”

Edgar-Jones recently had a starring role on FOX’s War of the Worlds (not to be confused with the recent BBC version), while Mescal is making his television debut after a background in theatre work.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Normal People is directed by Academy Award nominee Lenny Abrahamson (Room) and Hettie Macdonald (Doctor Who‘s ‘Blink’).

Advertisement

BBC Three is so pleased with the series that it has also commissioned an adaptation of Rooney’s other novel, Conversations with Friends, which Abrahamson will return to direct.