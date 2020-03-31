The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Tonight marks the last night Matt Baker will be co-hosting The One Show alongside Alex Jones, after almost a decade of welcoming guests on the green sofa. Baker had announced he would be leaving at the end of 2019.

The host has been self-isolating for the past couple of weeks, occasionally presenting the show via video from home. Instead of being replaced, Baker’s spot will be taken by The One Show’s “existing family of presenters”, said a spokesperson for the show.

On his last night, Baker and Jones will be joined by David Walliams.