  4. Little Britain could be revived on Netflix, confirms Matt Lucas

Little Britain could be revived on Netflix, confirms Matt Lucas

The hit sketch show has not run for a full series in the UK since 2006

Matt Lucas and David Walliams, Little Britain (Getty, EH)

Little Britain could be set for a reboot – with stars Matt Lucas and David Walliams in talks with Netflix regarding a return for the hit sketch show.

Lucas confirmed during an interview with BBC Radio 2 that discussions with the streaming service had taken place regarding a revival.

He said, “It might happen. We had a conversation with them a while ago and so the seed was planted in our head.

“We’d love to bring it back in some way and at some point. We’re both quite busy boys, but we’re speaking often and one idea was to maybe do a stage show of it again.

“It will come back in some form, we’re just still figuring out what that will be.”

The comments follow reports from The Sun last week that the pair were set to be offered £3 million to write new episodes of the show.

In January, Walliams claimed that “there will definitely be some more Little Britain coming” although he did not give any information about a time or place.

The first three series of Little Britain, which were originally broadcast the BBC from 2003 to 2006, are currently available to stream on Netflix.

Both stars have gone on to appear in a number of other successful projects since the show ended, with Walliams serving as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent and Matt Lucas set to join The Great British Bake Off as  presenter for its eleventh series.

All about Little Britain

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

