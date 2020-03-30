Blake’s 7 or Classic Doctor Who? Vote now on which show you think the BBC should repeat

Last week, the BBC announced they would be bringing a selection of classic shows back for a repeat run.

Party Animals – starring Matt Smith – and Colin Firth’s Pride and Prejudice would be among the few being shown again after the schedules found themselves shaken up.

Following the announcement, we asked you to tell us which show you wanted to see back on the BBC.

Now, RadioTimes.com can officially reveal the results… and it was a tie!

Coming up top with 15 per cent of the votes each, Blake’s 7 and Classic Doctor Who came up trumps.

Only Fools and Horses came third place with 6 per cent of the votes.

Now we have our top two, we’re opening the vote back up to you. Do you want to rewatch Blake’s 7 – the vintage sci-fi series about a ragtag band of space rebels – or Classic Doctor Who episodes?

Vote now and have your say in the battle of the classic sci-fi series!

Vote closes on Friday 3rd April at 5pm.



