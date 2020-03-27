New Killing Eve series 3 trailer confirms Eve Polastri’s survival

Killing Eve‘s second series ended with rather a shocking moment – with Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) apparently shot dead by Villanelle (Jodie Comer).

Advertisement

Ending on such a bombshell ensured fans were left desperate for another season as soon as possible, and that third run is coming soon, with Suzanne Heathcote providing the scripts.

Love drama? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest drama TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Of course it was always unlikely that Eve would actually be killed off, and a new trailer for the upcoming third run confirms that – with Oh returning in the lead role.

It appears that Villanelle is originally unaware of her rival’s survival, however, with the trailer beginning with a voiceover from the assassin in which she muses, “I just had a really bad break-up. When I think about my ex, I realise I am so much happier now she’s dead.”

As well as featuring many returning faces, including Fiona Shaw’s Carolyn and Kim Bodnia’s Konstantin, the trailer poses several questions: how did Eve survive? How will Villanelle react to the news? What will happen when they come face to face again?

One thing that we know for sure is that it looks like Villanelle hasn’t lost her penchant for dressing up in elaborate costumes – an early moment in the trailer sees her don a clown costume and terrify some children.

It certainly looks like being an intriguing third series…

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.