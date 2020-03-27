When is Boris Johnson’s coronavirus briefing? How to watch it on TV

Boris Johnson and members of his cabinet are now giving daily government briefings offering the latest guidance to the public amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister announced he had tested positive for coronavirus on Twitter on Friday 27th March. He still intends to lead the daily briefings from home.

Here’s how you can watch today’s briefing…

What time is today’s coronavirus briefing?

It is yet to be announced when exactly Boris Johnson will address the nation today (Friday 27 March). Yesterday’s briefing was at 4:15pm.

The usual briefings aren’t at a set time every day, but always take place at some point between 4pm and 6pm – usually fairly close to 5pm.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing?

Johnson’s address to the nation this afternoon will be broadcast on BBC One.

The usual daily briefings are broadcast live on the BBC News 24 channel, while the BBC has also scheduled a special coronavirus BBC News programme each day that features the daily briefing.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

It’s not yet clear, but Johnson is normally joined by Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Officer Sir Patrick Vallance, in addition to members of his cabinet, such as chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Following the news that Johnson had tested positive for coronavirus, the prime minister will continue to “lead the national fightback against coronavirus” from home.

He is expected to lead today’s (Friday 27th March) briefing whilst in self-isolation, as his symptoms are “mild” but we will update you if that changes.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Yes. Johnson announced he tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

He said: “I’ve developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus, let’s just say a temperature and a persistent cough and, on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer, I’ve taken a test that has come out positive so I am working from home and self-isolating, and that’s entirely the right thing to do.

“But be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus.”

Johnson went on to thank the “amazing NHS staff” and also the police, social care workers, teachers and more working to “protect people from the consequences of coronavirus.”

You can watch the video below:

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020